Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited (GPAP) is an independent campaigning organisation that uses many tools, including non-violent direct action to expose global environmental problems and to force solutions which are essential to a green and peaceful future. We work to project a compelling vision of an earth capable of nurturing life in all of its magnificent diversity and to use our strengths to bring down the vested interests of the fossil fuel order that stand in the way.

GPAP is seeking suitably qualified individuals to join the General Assembly (GA) who can contribute to the overall success of the organisation.

Our core values

Independence: We do not accept money from governments, corporations or political parties because it would compromise our core values.

Bearing witness: Our peaceful protests work to raise awareness and bring public opinion to bear on decision-makers.

Non-violent direct action: We strongly believe that violence in any form is morally wrong and accomplishes nothing. Greenpeace takes non-violent direct action at the point of an environmental crime to expose an environmental problem.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific’s (GPAP) head office is based in Sydney. GPAP has an annual turnover of approximately $18.5 million (YE 2020). For more information about GPAP, go to https://www.greenpeace.org.au.

Key responsibilities of the General Assembly

General Assembly members are the voting members of the organisation who participate in oversight of the organisation through the Annual General Meeting, any extraordinary general meetings or postal ballots. They are elected for a four (4) year term.

General Assembly members do not participate in the day to day operations or decision making. However they can exercise their power via a vote at the Annual General Meeting on important decisions that affect the direction of the organisation.

The main responsibilities of the General Assembly are:

Electing Board members

High level supervision of Board performance

Accepting the GPAP Annual Report

Appointing the external auditor

Some members of the General Assembly also contribute to organisational governance by joining a Board Subcommittee. Current groups include:

Finance and Audit Committee Governance Committee Nominations Committee Philanthropy Taskforce Conciliation Committee

Note that it is a requirement for all Board members to be members of the Greenpeace General Assembly, so those with a future interest in joining the Board of GPAP are strongly encouraged to join the General Assembly in the first instance to build institutional knowledge.

Selection Criteria

Understanding of the General Assembly (mandatory) – Knowledge of the responsibilities and rights of members, and their role in meetings and committees, as outlined in GPAP's Constitution, available at https://www.greenpeace.org.au/about/organisation/our-governance/our-constitution/.

Strategic Understanding (mandatory) - Ability to ask strategic questions and contribute to effective decision-making by the General Assembly.

Financial capability (mandatory) - Ability to understand the company's accounts and other financial material presented to the General Assembly.

Legal and Risk (mandatory) - Basic knowledge of the legal, ethical and fiduciary duties of directors, legal compliance requirements of GPAP and/or risk management.

Integrity and Independence (mandatory) – Acts with personal integrity, puts the interests of the organisation before personal interests and engages in robust questioning and discussion.

AGM

The GA meets once (1) per year for the GPAP Annual General Meeting. The 2021 AGM was conducted virtually. Applicants to the General Assembly (GA) need to be able to have sufficient time to contribute to the work of the GA (approximately 2-3 days per year).

How to apply

Candidates should make their submission via the below Recruiterflow form. Please upload an abbreviated resume (2 pages maximum) in PDF format. If this poses an accessibility issue please contact GPAP's Company Secretary at <company.secretary.au@greenpeace.org> or at:

Company Secretary Greenpeace Australia Pacific GPO Box 3307, Sydney NSW 2001

All eligible applications must be received by 5pm, Monday 28th of February 2022 AEDT. Upon assessment of applications, the GPAP Nominations Committee will seek to recommend suitable candidates to the GPAP Board and GA. A recruitment decision will be made by vote of the current General Assembly at the GPAP Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 28 May 2022.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific is an equal opportunity organisation and promotes an environment that actively seeks to include, welcome and value unique contributions of all people. We encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and Indigenous peoples from the Pacific, people with disability, young people, women, neuro diverse, non-binary and gender diverse people, LGBTQIA+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.

Joining the GPAP General Assembly can be a great way to grow your governance experience.