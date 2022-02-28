Non Executive Director (volunteer) 2022

Australia|Pacific, Contract

Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited (GPAP) is seeking up to 3 new directors interested in appointment at its 2022 AGM.

GPAP’s  Board is dedicated to upholding GPAP’s values, mission and purpose. These are critical as we work to project a compelling vision of an earth capable of nurturing life in all of its magnificent diversity and use our strengths to bring down the vested interests of the fossil fuel order that stand in the way.

About GPAP

Greenpeace is the leading independent environmental campaigning organisation that uses non-violent direct action and creative confrontation to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future. Greenpeace's goal is to ensure the ability of the earth to nurture life in all its diversity.

GPAP is the national/regional Greenpeace organisation for the Australia Pacific region. We operate in Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Cook Islands, Western Samoa, American Samoa, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Belau (Palau), Guam, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Tokelau, Commonwealth of the Marianna. Our  head office is based in Sydney. For more information about our operations go to https://www.greenpeace.org.au.

GPAP’s values are:

  • Independence: We do not accept money from governments, corporations or political parties because it would compromise our core values.
  • Bearing witness: Our peaceful protests work to raise awareness and bring public opinion to bear on decision-makers.
  • Non-violent direct action: We strongly believe that violence in any form is morally wrong and accomplishes nothing. Greenpeace takes non-violent direct action at the point of an environmental crime to expose an environmental problem.

GPAP is a charity registered with the Australian Charities and Not for Profits Commission (ACNC). GPAP has an annual turnover of approximately $18.5 million (YE 2020). Our annual financial reports are available on the ACNC’s website at Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited | ACNC.

About the Position 

The GPAP Board is above all else the guarantor of the integrity of the organisation. GPAP Board Directors are appointed for a 3 year term, with the option of re-appointment for a second 3 year term. 

Amongst other things, the GPAP Board is expected to exercise the following key responsibilities:  

  • Ensure that GPAP’s mission is clear, appropriate and maintains relevance as times change;
  • Provide guidance for setting the direction of GPAP;
  • Continuously monitor GPAP’s programmes and activities to ensure they are aligned with GPAP’s mission and achieve their short-term goals and long-term purpose;
  • Ensure executive performance by setting objectives and performance indicators for the CEO and regularly reviewing his/her performance;
  • Ensure that GPAP obtains and appropriately uses the resources required to carry out GPAP’s mission and sustain it;
  • Be satisfied as to the adequacy and integrity of financial and other reporting to the Board and that there are adequate systems of internal control; 
  • Be satisfied that systems for identification and management of risks are robust and appropriate; and
  • Comply with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) Governance Standards.

Directors are required to uphold their statutory and fiduciary duties to act with in good faith; are to avoid conflicts of interests and owe a duty of care, diligence and skill.

GPAP Board Meeting Cadence

The GPAP Board meets at least six (6) times per year. During 2020 and 2021 meetings were primarily virtual. We anticipate that hybrid style virtual/in-person will be the norm for the foreseeable future.

GPAP Board meeting cadence is a formal evening Board dinner the night prior to a full day Board meeting the following day. 

Board committees

There are 4 Board committees currently including:

  1. Finance and Audit Committee
  2. Governance Committee
  3. Nominations Committee 
  4. Philanthropy Taskforce

Board members are expected to be a member of at least one of those committees. 

General Assembly

Every GPAP Board member is required to be a member of the GPAP General Assembly (GA), which comprises the membership of GPAP. The GA meets once (1) per year. 

About you

GPAP are seeking Board candidates who, amongst other things, are able to: 

  • Fully commit to our mission, goal and values,
  • Display leadership,
  • Work collaboratively and cooperatively, and
  • Speak up and ask the hard questions.

The new directors we are seeking will have particular skills or experience in one or more of the following. It is not expected that candidates will have all of these attributes as we are recruiting multiple Directors. You will be asked to advise of your primary and secondary skill from this list as part of your application. 

  • Corporate governance, particularly in the not-for-profit sector
  • Environmental (or other) campaigning
  • Fundraising
  • Finance and financial management 
  • Deep understanding of the cultural, political, economic and social context of First Nations people 
  • Research and/or scientific literacy

It is essential that all applicants have sufficient time to effectively commit to GPAP Board work (as a guide approximately 15 to 20 hours per month). 

How to apply

Candidates should make their application using the Recruiterflow form below. Please upload an abbreviated resume (2 pages max) in PDF format. 

If you are not already a member of the GPAP General Assembly, it will also be necessary to apply for membership using the Recruiterflow form below.

If the Recruiterflow platform poses an accessibility issue for you, please contact GPAP's company secretary at company.secretary.au@greenpeace.org or at:

Company Secretary

Greenpeace Australia Pacific

GPO Box 3307, Sydney NSW 2001.

All applications must be received by 5pm Monday 28th February 2022 AEDT.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific is an equal opportunity organisation and promotes an environment that actively seeks to include, welcome and value unique contributions of all people. We encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and Indigenous peoples from the Pacific, people with disability, young people, women, neuro diverse, non-binary and gender diverse people, LGBTQIA+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. 

Note the following indicative timeline for recruitment

When

What

5pm Monday 28th February
  • Applications close

March 
  • Candidates will be advised if they have been short-listed for interview

Wednesday 23 and Saturday 26 March 
  • Interviews will be held via zoom. Please advise if you are not available on these dates. 

March
  • Due diligence conducted on candidates for interview and/or recommendation to AGM

April
  • Nominations Committee report to Board, with recommendation for candidates for election

May 28th
  • AGM where Board members are elected by members
  • Nominations Committee report to AGM, with recommendation for candidates for election

 

Please provide a brief ‘about you’ statement (100 words max). This statement may be included in a summary document for existing GPAP Board and GA members to consider when voting on your application at the GPAP Annual General Meeting.*
Which of the following PRIMARY skills can you bring to this role? (Please select one)*
Which of the following SECONDARY skills can you bring to this role? (Please select one)
Please outline how you fulfil the following selection criteria (500 words max): 1. NFP governance; 2. Environmental (or other) campaigning; 3. Fundraising; 4. Finance and financial management; 5. Deep understanding of the cultural, political, economic and social context of First Nations people; 6. Research and/or scientific literacy. This statement may be included in a summary document for existing GPAP Board and GA members to consider when voting on your application at the GPAP Annual General Meeting.*
If successful, do you agree to commit sufficient time to GPAP Board work? Applicants to the GPAP Board are required to contribute approximately 15 – 20 hours per month. The GPAP Board meets at least six (6) times per year in person (usually in Sydney) with a formal Board dinner prior to each meeting. During 2021 Board meetings were conducted virtually. We expect hybrid virtual/online meetings to continue throughout 2022.*
Do you agree to act with personal integrity, put the interests of the organisation before personal interests and engage in robust questioning and discussion?*
Do you have basic knowledge of legal, ethical and fiduciary duties of directors, legal compliance requirements of GPAP and/or risk management? If so, please explain.*
Greenpeace or other environmental campaigning experience - Do you have experience or a solid understanding of Greenpeace, campaigning and/or expertise in environmental or wider movements? If so, please outline*
Do you have experience in Board Directorship? If so, please outline.*
Do you have an appetite and the availability to be considered in the future to become the GPAP Board Chair?*
Do you have relevant networks suitable to providing significant value to the GPAP Board as it scales up for greater achievement? If so, please outline.*
Do you agree to act for the objects of the Greenpeace Trust and in accordance with GPAP's Constitution? A copy of the Constitution is available at: https://www.greenpeace.org.au/about/organisation/our-governance/our-constitution/*
Have you been employed by Greenpeace Australia Pacific or another Greenpeace office within the 12 months prior to 23 March 2020? If so, please outline.*
Have you ever been disqualified from managing a corporation under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), or being a Responsible Person by the ACNC Commissioner?*
Are 2 current members of GPAP's General Assembly willing to support your board nomination? If so, please name them. If not, this requirement may still be fulfilled if the Nominations Committee supports your application.*
Please provide the name and contact details of 2 referees who can speak to the qualities and experience you will bring to bear on the GPAP board*
Do you hold or have you held an office, property or circumstance which may reasonably inhibit, or be seen to reasonably inhibit the duties expected of a GPAP board member? If so, please outline the potential conflict and how you propose to manage it.
Every GPAP Board member is required to be a member of the GPAP General Assembly (GA), an overarching governance body of GPAP with specific powers under the GPAP Constitution to make some decisions. The GA meets once (1) per year at the AGM. If you are applying for a board position and are not yet a GA member, you will need to fill out the GA membership application at https://recruiterflow.com/greenpeaceaustraliapacific/jobs/125. After filling out this form you will receive an email with a link to the GA membership application as a reminder. To understand your interest in participating on GPAP Board Committees, please select which Committees established each year you may be interested to join. You can select multiple options.