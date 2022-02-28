Australia|Pacific, Contract
Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited (GPAP) is seeking up to 3 new directors interested in appointment at its 2022 AGM.
GPAP’s Board is dedicated to upholding GPAP’s values, mission and purpose. These are critical as we work to project a compelling vision of an earth capable of nurturing life in all of its magnificent diversity and use our strengths to bring down the vested interests of the fossil fuel order that stand in the way.
About GPAP
Greenpeace is the leading independent environmental campaigning organisation that uses non-violent direct action and creative confrontation to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future. Greenpeace's goal is to ensure the ability of the earth to nurture life in all its diversity.
GPAP is the national/regional Greenpeace organisation for the Australia Pacific region. We operate in Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Cook Islands, Western Samoa, American Samoa, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Belau (Palau), Guam, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Tokelau, Commonwealth of the Marianna. Our head office is based in Sydney. For more information about our operations go to https://www.greenpeace.org.au.
GPAP’s values are:
GPAP is a charity registered with the Australian Charities and Not for Profits Commission (ACNC). GPAP has an annual turnover of approximately $18.5 million (YE 2020). Our annual financial reports are available on the ACNC’s website at Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited | ACNC.
About the Position
The GPAP Board is above all else the guarantor of the integrity of the organisation. GPAP Board Directors are appointed for a 3 year term, with the option of re-appointment for a second 3 year term.
Amongst other things, the GPAP Board is expected to exercise the following key responsibilities:
Directors are required to uphold their statutory and fiduciary duties to act with in good faith; are to avoid conflicts of interests and owe a duty of care, diligence and skill.
GPAP Board Meeting Cadence
The GPAP Board meets at least six (6) times per year. During 2020 and 2021 meetings were primarily virtual. We anticipate that hybrid style virtual/in-person will be the norm for the foreseeable future.
GPAP Board meeting cadence is a formal evening Board dinner the night prior to a full day Board meeting the following day.
Board committees
There are 4 Board committees currently including:
Board members are expected to be a member of at least one of those committees.
General Assembly
Every GPAP Board member is required to be a member of the GPAP General Assembly (GA), which comprises the membership of GPAP. The GA meets once (1) per year.
About you
GPAP are seeking Board candidates who, amongst other things, are able to:
The new directors we are seeking will have particular skills or experience in one or more of the following. It is not expected that candidates will have all of these attributes as we are recruiting multiple Directors. You will be asked to advise of your primary and secondary skill from this list as part of your application.
It is essential that all applicants have sufficient time to effectively commit to GPAP Board work (as a guide approximately 15 to 20 hours per month).
How to apply
Candidates should make their application using the Recruiterflow form below. Please upload an abbreviated resume (2 pages max) in PDF format.
If you are not already a member of the GPAP General Assembly, it will also be necessary to apply for membership using the Recruiterflow form below.
If the Recruiterflow platform poses an accessibility issue for you, please contact GPAP's company secretary at company.secretary.au@greenpeace.org or at:
Company Secretary
Greenpeace Australia Pacific
GPO Box 3307, Sydney NSW 2001.
All applications must be received by 5pm Monday 28th February 2022 AEDT.
Greenpeace Australia Pacific is an equal opportunity organisation and promotes an environment that actively seeks to include, welcome and value unique contributions of all people. We encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and Indigenous peoples from the Pacific, people with disability, young people, women, neuro diverse, non-binary and gender diverse people, LGBTQIA+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.
Note the following indicative timeline for recruitment
|
When
|
What
|
5pm Monday 28th February
|
|
March
|
|
Wednesday 23 and Saturday 26 March
|
|
March
|
|
April
|
|
May 28th
|