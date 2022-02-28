Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited (GPAP) is seeking up to 3 new directors interested in appointment at its 2022 AGM.

GPAP’s Board is dedicated to upholding GPAP’s values, mission and purpose. These are critical as we work to project a compelling vision of an earth capable of nurturing life in all of its magnificent diversity and use our strengths to bring down the vested interests of the fossil fuel order that stand in the way.

About GPAP

Greenpeace is the leading independent environmental campaigning organisation that uses non-violent direct action and creative confrontation to expose global environmental problems and promote solutions that are essential to a green and peaceful future. Greenpeace's goal is to ensure the ability of the earth to nurture life in all its diversity.

GPAP is the national/regional Greenpeace organisation for the Australia Pacific region. We operate in Australia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Cook Islands, Western Samoa, American Samoa, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tuvalu, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Belau (Palau), Guam, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Tokelau, Commonwealth of the Marianna. Our head office is based in Sydney. For more information about our operations go to https://www.greenpeace.org.au.

GPAP’s values are:

Independence: We do not accept money from governments, corporations or political parties because it would compromise our core values.

Bearing witness: Our peaceful protests work to raise awareness and bring public opinion to bear on decision-makers.

Non-violent direct action: We strongly believe that violence in any form is morally wrong and accomplishes nothing. Greenpeace takes non-violent direct action at the point of an environmental crime to expose an environmental problem.

GPAP is a charity registered with the Australian Charities and Not for Profits Commission (ACNC). GPAP has an annual turnover of approximately $18.5 million (YE 2020). Our annual financial reports are available on the ACNC’s website at Greenpeace Australia Pacific Limited | ACNC.

About the Position

The GPAP Board is above all else the guarantor of the integrity of the organisation. GPAP Board Directors are appointed for a 3 year term, with the option of re-appointment for a second 3 year term.

Amongst other things, the GPAP Board is expected to exercise the following key responsibilities:

Ensure that GPAP’s mission is clear, appropriate and maintains relevance as times change;

Provide guidance for setting the direction of GPAP;

Continuously monitor GPAP’s programmes and activities to ensure they are aligned with GPAP’s mission and achieve their short-term goals and long-term purpose;

Ensure executive performance by setting objectives and performance indicators for the CEO and regularly reviewing his/her performance;

Ensure that GPAP obtains and appropriately uses the resources required to carry out GPAP’s mission and sustain it;

Be satisfied as to the adequacy and integrity of financial and other reporting to the Board and that there are adequate systems of internal control;

Be satisfied that systems for identification and management of risks are robust and appropriate; and

Comply with the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (ACNC) Governance Standards.

Directors are required to uphold their statutory and fiduciary duties to act with in good faith; are to avoid conflicts of interests and owe a duty of care, diligence and skill.

GPAP Board Meeting Cadence

The GPAP Board meets at least six (6) times per year. During 2020 and 2021 meetings were primarily virtual. We anticipate that hybrid style virtual/in-person will be the norm for the foreseeable future.

GPAP Board meeting cadence is a formal evening Board dinner the night prior to a full day Board meeting the following day.

Board committees

There are 4 Board committees currently including:

Finance and Audit Committee Governance Committee Nominations Committee Philanthropy Taskforce

Board members are expected to be a member of at least one of those committees.

General Assembly

Every GPAP Board member is required to be a member of the GPAP General Assembly (GA), which comprises the membership of GPAP. The GA meets once (1) per year.

About you

GPAP are seeking Board candidates who, amongst other things, are able to:

Fully commit to our mission, goal and values,

Display leadership,

Work collaboratively and cooperatively, and

Speak up and ask the hard questions.

The new directors we are seeking will have particular skills or experience in one or more of the following. It is not expected that candidates will have all of these attributes as we are recruiting multiple Directors. You will be asked to advise of your primary and secondary skill from this list as part of your application.

Corporate governance, particularly in the not-for-profit sector

Environmental (or other) campaigning

Fundraising

Finance and financial management

Deep understanding of the cultural, political, economic and social context of First Nations people

Research and/or scientific literacy

It is essential that all applicants have sufficient time to effectively commit to GPAP Board work (as a guide approximately 15 to 20 hours per month).

How to apply

Candidates should make their application using the Recruiterflow form below. Please upload an abbreviated resume (2 pages max) in PDF format.

If you are not already a member of the GPAP General Assembly, it will also be necessary to apply for membership using the Recruiterflow form below.

If the Recruiterflow platform poses an accessibility issue for you, please contact GPAP's company secretary at company.secretary.au@greenpeace.org or at:

Company Secretary Greenpeace Australia Pacific GPO Box 3307, Sydney NSW 2001.

All applications must be received by 5pm Monday 28th February 2022 AEDT.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific is an equal opportunity organisation and promotes an environment that actively seeks to include, welcome and value unique contributions of all people. We encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians and Indigenous peoples from the Pacific, people with disability, young people, women, neuro diverse, non-binary and gender diverse people, LGBTQIA+ and people from culturally diverse backgrounds to apply.

Note the following indicative timeline for recruitment