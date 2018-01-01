Recruitment software for proactive recruiters

A recruitment software built to source, engage and recruit amazing talent.

GET STARTED FOR FREE
recruiting-software
invoicesimple logo olr retail logo wunder logo khosla labs logo livspace logo

Built for your kind of recruiting

recruiting-software

For Internal Recruiting

Build your talent pipeline, put your sourcing on auto pilot and collaborate effectively with your team.

Learn More
agency-recruiting-software

For Recruiting Agency

Source and engage candidates, build pipeline and scale your recruiting business.

Learn More

The highest rated recruiting software

5/5

4.8/5

5/5

Built for proactive recruitment

Easily source candidates and put your outreach on autopilot.

1-click sourcing from LinkedIn and other social networks
Automated email sequences that can triple your response rates
Candidate CRM and best in class search capability
sourcing-candidates
applicant tracking

Streamline your recruiting process

Recruiting softwares are complicated. We make it easy.

Real time updates of all your activities
Keep your recruiting mails and calendars magically synced
Collaborate seamlessly and keep your team on the same page.

See What Our Customers Are Saying

mahesh-recruiter

Saida Jamac
Talent Acquisition Lead, e2x

It's a great recruiting software

Recruiterflow has played a pivotal role in our recruitment. We've been able to scale up our sourcing and reach out to candidates with ease. It has been instrumental in getting hiring teams on a single platform and enabling everyone to collaborate with each other. I love the tight integration with email so now everyone is on the same page when it comes to candidate communication.

mawulom-recruiter

Mawulom Nenonene
Founder & CEO, Akpe

It's second to none!

Recruiterflow provides my team with the core functionalities required to effortlessly manage our recruiting process. It's increased our productivity and lowered our overall cost to hire. How? They've managed to uniquely combine features that until now we needed a variety of tools for. Its' ease of use coupled with the support we receive from the team makes it to second to none.

sattvik-scoopwhoop

Steve Obrien
Business Partner, Woya Digital

Superb recruiting software!

The best think about recruiterflow is the willingness of the team to work with you to make it work for our recruitment process and team. Recruiterflow is intuitive, simple to grasp and has all the functionalities we need. We've reduced our spend, improved candidate experience and made it really easy and collaborative for the team.

How Fusioncharts Succeeded

See how Fusioncharts, world's third largest charting company decreased its time to hire by 40% and time spent interviewing by 60%

Read Case Study

Create Your Account Now!

Start your 14 day free trial. No credit card required.

GET STARTED FOR FREE
Status text
  Dismiss